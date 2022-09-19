KU’s egg has changed shape. It will be hatching later this week on Friday. (Photo by/Caroline Soro)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas’ mystery egg is looking a little different this week.

The large blue egg that had been sitting in front of the student Memorial Union at KU has been replaced by what appears to be a statue underneath a blue tarp. This is just five days before the expected unveiling of whatever was waiting to be “hatched” from the egg.

A hatching ceremony will be held this Friday on Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. This will be part of a dedication ceremony to the Ascher family who has worked with the university for a Jayhawk Restoration project.

This is not the first time a mystery egg has been cracked open at KU. In 2019, six Jayhawk statues were unveiled which represented the most recognizable mascots created through the years.