TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has officially opened the doors of its new multi-million dollar facility.

Monday, the public got their first look at the nearly 30 million dollar welcome center. In collaboration with the newly renovated KU Alumni Association, the new space boasts 30,000 square feet of space.

The space offers a walkthrough “Jayhawk experience,” new technology, and spaces devoted to social gatherings. The KU Alumni Association president says the new facility is a tribute to the rich history of the university.

“You know what I’m most excited about when it comes to our physical spaces is, we’ve created a destination,” KU Alumni Association President Heath Peterson said. “There is a reason to come here as Jayhawks, regardless of where you come from, to enter our space and learn about the University of Kansas or reengage with the university. So I’d like to let all Jayhawks know, or anybody interested in KU, you can come in our doors on a daily basis, you don’t need a reservation.”

Peterson also said that more than 200 students from the architecture school got to provide their input in initial designs of the new center.