LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A rise in reported crimes at the University of Kansas is being linked to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

James Druen, a spokesman for KU, reports that new statistics released by the KU Police Department show a rise in reported crimes from 2021-2022. A total of 526 on-campus criminal offenses were reported for 2022, an 11% increase from the previous year. However, this is still 16% below the 10-year average of 612 criminal offenses reported annually.

The greatest number of crimes were attributed to property crimes which include criminal damage to property and theft, according to Druen. Of the 592 reported crimes in 2022, 144 were for criminal damage while 156 were attiributed to theft.

Violent crimes, which include robbery and aggravated battery, were also reported but made up a smaller percentage of the overall crime total, according to Druen. The KU crime report shows that there were 20 burglaries and 18 assaults in 2022.

The total reported crimes on campus for KU from the past 10 years can be found below:

2022 – 592

2021 – 474

2020 – 349

2019 – 582

2018 – 772

2017 – 671

2016 – 770

2015 – 757

2014 – 834

2013 – 670

KU’s Chief of Police Nelson Mosley said the rise in crimes was partly caused by the university returning to normal population levels after the pandemic lockdowns where there was a smaller population on-campus.

To help reduce crime on campus, Druen said the KU police recommend following these tips: