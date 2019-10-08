KU police searching for man after he exposed himself to students

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the University of Kansas Police Department are investigating after a man exposed himself to two female students early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., two students reported that a man exposed himself to them and was masturbating.

KU police said the man is wanted for lewd and lascivious behavior.

The incident occurred on the sidewalk between Hashinger and Lewis Halls, and the suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored four-door car.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-864-8888 or KU Public Safety at 785-864-5900.