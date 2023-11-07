LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is responding to a report of vandalism that happened to a fraternity near its campus.

Monday, Nov. 6, 27 News broke the story that the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity was the recipient of “devastating” vandalism. An Israeli flag was cut from the fraternity’s flagpole, trashed and later found blocks away from the house. An American flag, previously flying above the Israeli flag, was found on the ground near the flag pole. The investigation division of the Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is currently looking into this incident.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, Douglas Girod, KU’s chancellor shared the following statement with 27 News:

“Although the police investigation is still ongoing, world events and increasing reports of antisemitism across the United States make it reasonable to conjecture that this was an act intended to intimidate members of our Jewish community. To members of our campus community, we want to reiterate that our mission and vision call us to build a caring community and to reject hate in all its forms. It is important that every member of our community feels safe, respected, and that they belong.” Excerpt from KU Chancellor Douglas Girod

Girod encourages anyone to report any acts of intimidation, vandalism or threatening behavior to local law enforcement or to KU’s Office of Civil Rights & Title IX.