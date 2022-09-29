LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is celebrating much more than football this week.

KU saw a significant rise in freshman enrollment this semester. With 4,457 incoming freshmen, this will be its largest freshman class since 2008. At a 3.66 average GPA, this freshman class tied last year’s for the highest all-time at KU.

Getting students in the door is just the first step. The University says it’s committed to student growth.

“It’s important not just to get the students here,” Director of News and Media Relations Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said. “We also want them to succeed and progress toward graduation, and that degree in ultimately what they go on to do next.”

In addition to the record freshman numbers, it currently has the most diverse student body in KU history. Minority students currently make up 28.5% of this year’s freshman class.

The university is no longer requiring standardized test scores for admission or merit-based scholarships. The university recommends that students interested in these scholarships should apply by Dec. 1.

Kansas State University also saw an increase in freshman enrollment by 7.3% while Washburn had a decrease of about 200 students from 2021.