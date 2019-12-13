KU, SNCO Dept. of Corrections partnering to help women find jobs after prison

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the University of Kansas are partnering to help women find jobs after they’re released from prison.

Shawnee County Commissioners approved the partnership on Thursday.

KU received a grant for nearly $1.4 million from the National Science Foundation to bring this program to Shawnee County. It would train women in things like Microsoft Excel, and even coding to help them find work after prison.

“We rely heavily on digital media for almost everything we do these days,” Hyunjin Seo said, associate professor at the University of Kansas. “So being able to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in this area will be very important for their employment opportunities.”

The inmates would get a certificate of completion through KU when they finish.

The program will start in mid- February of next year.