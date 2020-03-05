KU student studying abroad sent home early due to coronavirus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Both KU and Washburn University have canceled some of their study abroad programs because of the coronavirus. KU Junior Ashtyn Vanlerberghe had to cut her study abroad trip short after there was a confirmed case in Italy.



Ashtyn was planning on studying in Italy for 5 months, instead, she’s home after just two months. Now she can’t even go back to school at KU for the next 10 to 14 days. That’s because she has to stay under self-isolation just in case she starts to show symptoms of the coronavirus. Now she’s currently at home in Michigan and plans to just take online classes for the rest of the semester.

She told KSNT News she will be able to make up the credits, but not the experience.

“It’s really hard to think that I’ve been dreaming of doing this and traveling to Europe my whole life and these couple months I was supposed to be here was supposed to be everything I had ever hoped for,” said Ashtyn.

Ashtyn said she knows of around 6 other KU students that had to go back home as well because of the coronavirus.