KU students continue protests over sexual assault with a sit-in outside chancellor’s office

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Students at the University of Kansas are protesting for a third day this week after allegations of sexual assault by a Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity member.

After protests earlier this week outside the fraternity house on Monday and Tuesday that garnered hundreds of supporters, Friday those rallying took a different approach.

Instead, protesters held a sit-in outside the office of Chancellor Douglas Girod in Strong Hall. It started at around 1 p.m. organizers tell KSNT News they plan to sit outside until 1 a.m.

“The issue of sexual assault in Greek life is a really important deal and it’s been going on for far too long so if there’s a change I can make I want to be able to be a part of it,” freshman Ali Madden said.

Organizers were told Girod would not be in his office today because of their protest.