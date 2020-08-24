KU students, faculty concerned with start of in-person classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Although the University of Kansas’ campus was quiet on Sunday, it will start to liven up Monday morning as some students head to their first day of in-person classes.

However, not everyone wants it that way.

“The administration expressed very high hopes for voluntary compliance with social distancing measures, with public safety and public health measures, and we’re just seeing that those high hopes are not paying off,” said Lua Yuille, faculty senate president for the university.

On Friday, an email signed by Yuille, as well as the leader of the senate president, student body vice president and staff senate president asked the university’s chancellor and provost to delay the start of in person classes.

The risk is too great, they said, especially after news broke last week that 87 students and two staff members have tested positive.

Some students have not been adhering to the safety measures in place, Yuille said, and they want the administration to take further time to develop a better plan to get them to do so.

“Trying to figure out how the university can still open up in a safer way, well really the only way to do that is to push it back two weeks, right?” said Grant Daily, student body vice president. “To try to give an opportunity for students to become more comfortable, for faculty to become more comfortable, and for staff to become more comfortable.”

The university’s chancellor Douglas Girod released a statement Sunday that said anyone not complying with the safety protocols on campus will face a possible suspension.

“Students, let us again be perfectly frank about our situation. We need each of you to rise to this occasion. We expect it of you, and we cannot settle for less,” Girod said.

He also issued a cease-and-desist order for two university fraternities accused of holding social activities over the weekend.