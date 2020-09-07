KU students go on strike, place over a thousand flags on campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A University of Kansas student organization spent Monday protesting against the university.

The Jayhawkers Liberation Front placed 1,500 red and white flags on campus, each representing the number of coronavirus cases in Douglas County.

“In reopening campus to all students and allowing students to take in-person classes, then the university has opened up and given the opportunity to spread that risky behavior, behavior they’ve taken to all of the faculty, staff and other students that will be on campus,” said Jackson Hoffmann, a member of the Jayhawks Liberation Front.

The white flags represented the increase of cases the county has had within the past week.

The organization hoped the strike, and flags, would motivate the university to move classes fully online.

They are also pushing for the university to provide coronavirus testing for students as they leave campus free of charge, as well as keep student housing open for the students who need it.

The organizers of the strike said the university administration had not responded to their strike as of Sunday.