KU students plan strike, demanding campus close after rising coronavirus cases

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — Students at the University of Kansas will be striking Monday, demanding campus close after coronavirus cases spiked, according to the University Daily Kansan.

As of Saturday, the university has seen 546 positive coronavirus cases among students, staff and faculty, including on the Edwards Campus.

Students who plan to strike will not attend classes. If they have online classes, students will email professors explaining why they are missing class, according to Ximena Ibarra, Jayhawker Liberation Front member.

The Jayhawker Liberation Front organized the strike and created a petition Wednesday night in support of closing the campus. The petition calls for the “demand that Chancellor Girod and Provost Bichelmeyer be accountable for the health of the communities which are profoundly impacted by their decisions.”

The group is also asking the university to provide exit testing free of charge for students, housing for students in need and hazard pay for those who have to work.