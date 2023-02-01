LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It was a Tuesday night to remember for students at the University of Kansas. Not because of KU’s win over Kansas State University in the Sunflower Showdown, but because Kansas City Chiefs star Tight End Travis Kelce.

“The entire first half I had no idea,” KU Cheer Team Member Presley Ward said as she recalled hearing about Kelce’s attendance. “So when I finally realized he was probably 10 feet away from me, me and my teammates were like, ‘are you guys seeing this?'”

He didn’t just go to the game Kelce decided to stick around and go out in KU’s bar district otherwise known by students as “the triangle”.

“It was fun seeing him review Wheel Pizza,” KU student Vince Caruso said. “He said it was a nine. I mean it was awesome. I’m glad that I got to say he came to my school.”

Like most people who hang out around the triangle, he had some pizza, then went upstairs to the bar where he was greeted with a Chiefs Kingdom welcome.

“There was a lot of anticipation building up for when he was gonna walk in,” Wheel bartender Maggie Gormley said. “And we were all trying to act nonchalant, but then right when he walked in everyone rushed towards the door. We played Red Kingdom and he, of course, did the tomahawk chop with everyone as he was standing up on the booth.”

The party didn’t stop there, up next it was a trip to a KU hot spot known as “The Hawk”.

“It’s pretty cool being around a Super Bowl champion,” KU Student Austin Breyfogle said. “And a guy you get to watch on TV everyday, or every week on Sunday, and who’s going to the Super Bowl again this year to hopefully win, It was pretty surreal.”