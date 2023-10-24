LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Students from the University of Kansas are teaming up to support people in Israel.

Athletes for Israel, an organization based out of New York, coordinated the event at KU Hillel’s building. Daniel Posner, the CEO of Athletes for Israel told 27 News his group is partnering with students at roughly a dozen universities across the country to help those in Israel.

“Everybody wants to do something and everybody feels lonely and they feel like they’re not able to do anything,” Posner said. “To be able to come together as a group, connect with one another, be able to do something active, proactive, to be able to help, I think that’s an important thing for students.”

Students and student athletes gathered to assemble care packages containing household items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap and more.

“It makes me really happy to see people coming here and supporting,” Emma Wynn, a KU senior said of the event. “Not only us but supporting Israel, and wanting to help, and doing everything they can to be supportive not only for each other but also for the community we have in Israel.”

Wynn is involved with KU Hillel, KU Chabad and Students Supporting Israel.

With the help of student groups across the country, Posner said his organization has seen hundreds of supply boxes overseas in the past few weeks.