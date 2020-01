LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A task force that examined Greek life at KU said more should be done to eliminate hazing.

The university formed the task force in November 2018 to improve safety and efficiency in the Greek community. The task force recommended creating a group to identify and address hazing and its root causes.

Chancellor Douglas Girod said the task force strongly supports fraternities and sororities despite national concerns about hazing and substance abuse.