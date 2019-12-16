Kurt Moldrup named Assistant Director for Riley County Police Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department announced Monday it’s named Kurt Moldrup Assistant Director for the department.

Moldrup has worked for the department for the past 34 years. He started as a patrol officer in March 1985. He was promoted to Captain in May 2009 and Interim Assistant Director on July 1, 2018.

Other roles he’s served include Patrol Commander, Support Division Commander, Investigations and Internal Affairs, and Public Information Officer.

“Simply put, I am living the dream. As long as I can remember I wanted to ‘be a police officer when I grow up.’ That was my dream job. I have been living the dream for the last 35 years,” Moldrup said. “When I was hired in 1985, I never anticipated that I would eventually be asked to be the Interim Assistant Director, let alone be selected to serve in that capacity on a permanent basis.”

The official promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2020.