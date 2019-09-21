KU’s Perry Ellis returning to campus as team staff

Kansas forward Perry Ellis (34) is guarded by Maryland forward Michal Cekovsky (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the regional semifinals of the men’s NCAA Tournament in Louisville, Ky., Thursday, March 24, 2016. (AP Photo/John Flavell)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas University Men’s Basketball player Perry Ellis is returning to campus but this time, as staff.

Ellis is back on campus this semester completing his undergraduate degree in sports management. Upon completion, he will join the staff as the video coordinator.

“Many people have seen Perry on campus this semester,” head coach Bill Self said. “He is here to complete his internship hours toward his undergraduate degree (in sport management). Upon completion, in the next month, we look forward to him joining the men’s basketball staff as a video coordinator.”

After his time at KU, Ellis played overseas basketball in Australia, Germany, Italy, and Turkey, in addition to playing in the NBA G-League. He had just signed to play in Japan for this upcoming season when he injured his knee during a basketball tournament in Wichita on July 26, 2019.

After surgery, he came back to Lawrence for rehabilitation and to finish his degree.

“This opened up a cool opportunity for me because two or three months before my injury happened, I reached out to Vince about how many hours I had left to finish my internship,” Ellis said. “When he told me, I had no idea when I was going to finish because I’m not home long enough from playing basketball (overseas). Getting injured was God showing me a different path, preparing me for the future and to grow stronger as a person.”