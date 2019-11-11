KWPT investigating 2 bucks shot in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism is investigating two bucks shot early Monday morning.

The department said the bucks were shot near the intersection of West 133rd Street and South Wanamaker Road in Osage County.

KWPT said a white SUV, possibly with a spotlight mounted on the front driver’s side, was seen in the area around the time the bucks were shot.

If you have any information about this incident or can provide information about the white SUV, call KWPT’s Game Warden at (620) 450-7264. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Operation Game Thief at (877) 426-3843.