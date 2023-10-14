TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 23,000 Shawnee County Residents have a new state representative in Kyle McNorton.

Saturday morning, Republicans voted to name McNorton the next representative of District 50. He is replacing Fred Patton who resigned in September to spend more time with his family. He also wanted to give his replacement an extra year of experience.

McNorton will finish the term, and run for re-election in 2024. He is a lifelong Kansan, and says he’s excited to get to work in his hometown.

“I have a good feeling and I know a lot of people,” McNorton said. “I hope that will carry over. Those people will let me know how they feel. It’s not only doing what I think is right, it’s what they want me to do and being able to represent everybody.”

District 50 covers the northern and western parts of Shawnee County. McNorton will start Monday, Oct. 16.