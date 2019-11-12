La Casita Café to take over former Cafe Holliday location

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new restaurant is taking over the location of a once-popular central Topeka restaurant.

Cafe Holliday closed its doors last month because of the owners moving out of state. Now La Casita Café is taking over.

This will be the second location for La Casita in Topeka. The owners said the original location at 3032 SE 6th Ave is doing so well, they wanted to expand.

The restaurant’s menu will feature similar items to Cafe Holliday, like soups and sandwiches but with Mexican inspired items as well.

“The food might be a little bit different,” said Deborah Barajas, manager of La Casita Café. “Recipes I’m sure will be a little bit different, but other than that we’re going to kind of keep the same style. Mexican and American food too.”

The owners said they’ll also rent out the restaurant for parties and other special occasions.