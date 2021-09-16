La Comunidad art exhibit honors Hispanic & Latino culture in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and a new exhibit at the Topeka and Shawnee county library is highlighting the rich Hispanic and Latino culture that exists in Topeka.

La Comunidad is the newest art exhibit to open at the library and it means the community.

The exhibit is filled with beautiful pieces of art all created by 11 Topeka artists.

“We have photography in the back, there’s sound, there’s dance, there’s movement, there are colors,” Sabatini Art Gallery Curator Zan Popp said. “There’s a vibrant light that’s being put on display here in the gallery.”

The pieces tell a story of the artists’ rich Hispanic culture and what it means to them, all in hopes that the community will feel more connected than divided.

“You walk through and there’s just so many stories on display,” Popp said.

From sculptures to paintings, photographs, costumes, and even video montages: themes varying from immigration, to migration, and other components of Hispanic and Latino culture.

Popp says La Comunidad is like its name suggests – all about the community and hopes it’s the first spark in more conversations about diversity and other cultures in Topeka.

“They have their roots in Oakland, or the bottoms and this idea that we tend to go to Oakland just for fiesta but there’s so much vibrancy in the neighborhoods,” Popp said. “It’s about exploring so hopefully maybe after seeing this exhibit it’s about going and learning more about the artists.”

The exhibit is open at the library through November 2 and they’re kicking off a string of programs with a low rider show Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m in the library’s east parking lot.

For a full list of other programs the library is holding in addition to La Comunidad, click here.