TOPEKA (KSNT) – Numerous local food trucks are set to gather at a Topeka park alongside live music performances and other fun activities.

India Yarborough with the Greater Topeka Partnership said in a press release that the Topeka Food Truck Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27 at Gage Park. The celebrations will feature more than 15 food trucks. Some of the participating food trucks will also be revealing new menu items exclusively for the event.

“We’ve been hard at work in recent months bringing the Topeka Food Truck Festival to life and can’t wait to showcase the incredible culinary talents and entrepreneurial spirit of our local food-truck vendors,” said Aaron Parrish, a festival organizer and co-owner of Poppin Squeeze. “This festival is a labor of love for food trucks like ours that want to give back to the community, while offering a unique event experience that brings people together for live music, great company, and a variety of delightful bites.”

Yarborough said other fun activities people can find while at the festival include live music courtesy of “The Paradize Band”, a photo booth, face painting, a balloon artist and a bubble foam pit. Raffle basket giveaways will also be present courtesy of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka.

“This is going to be a great family event for the Topeka community, as well as visitors to the area looking for some late-summer fun,” said Sean Dixon, president of Visit Topeka. “The variety of food options being offered by participating local food trucks is a beautiful reflection of the culinary diversity seen across our city. I look forward to attending with my own family and encourage people of all ages to support this event, which is bound to grow in the years to come.”

Yarborough said the festival is free to attend. Food trucks expected to appear for the festival include: