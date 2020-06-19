Labor report shows more Kansans are finding jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor on Friday released its May Labor Market Report, that showed 24,200 more Kansans were able to find jobs in May.

This is a 1.9% increase compared to in April, according to the report.

“I’m relieved to see our unemployment numbers trending in the right direction,” Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said in a statement to KSNT News. “I believe the outcomes we see today are a direct result of Governor Kelly’s decisive action to enforce social distancing rules, which have allowed Kansas to avoid the COVID-19 case numbers that other states have experienced.

Although this is a step in the right direction, Garcia said it is important to still be cautious in the future.

“We must be prepared for the possibility of future challenges from a new COVID-19 spread,” Garcia said. “We will continue to work to improve our infrastructure to help Kansans who are facing the impacts of this public health crisis and to better prepare for outbreaks.”

