Ladies Day Out, small stores join together to promote local businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka business owners are joining together to hold an event to support small local businesses, according to a news release.

Ladies Day Out will be held on July 18 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in the Lanson Arena. There will be 75 booths open with shopping options including:

Snacks

Beauty

Health

Home Goods

Decor

Gifts

Clothing

Jewelry

Select booths will be also offer free samples or pampering services, according to the news release.

Admission is a $2 donation to Foster the Cause. For every booth a customer makes a purchase at, they will receive a ticket for gift baskets donated by the vendors. The first 100 women in the door will also receive a goodie bag of coupons and samples from vendors.

Ladies Day Out will occur from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Masks are required in the building upon entry and social distancing procedures will be in place.