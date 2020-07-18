Ladies Day Out supports local foster care children

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some women in the community spent Saturday shopping until they dropped, all for a good cause.

The Stormont Vail Events Center hosted Ladies Day Out Saturday. About 65 vendors displayed their products for women to shop from. The products ranged from clothing to beauty products, to self-defense items.

Every $2 admission ticket purchased benefitted Foster the Cause, a local nonprofit organization that partners with churches in Northeast Kansas to help local children in the foster care system.

“Hopefully we’re able to raise a lot of money for them and get people some exposure to some businesses that they might not have known about, or heard about, and get that money in our local economy,” said Lisa Dodds, organizer of the event.

The funding raised for Foster the Cause will go towards purchasing blessing bags for the children. These are homemade bags filled with helpful items like pajamas, toiletries, and toys.

“For a child to just have something that’s their own, that maybe they…haven’t had something that was just their own and that was brand new even before. Sometimes what is normal to us, hasn’t been their experience,” said Jared Broyles, executive director of Foster the Cause.

Everyone at the event was required to wear a face mask while maintaining social distancing.

Ladies Day Out happens four times a year, and benefits a different local charity every time.