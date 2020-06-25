Lafayette Elementary School alums organizing East Topeka clean up effort

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People who attended the former Lafayette Elementary School are organizing a neighborhood clean up in East Topeka. Lafayette Elementary School closed in the mid 1990’s and Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School now sits in its place.

The Lafayette Elementary School alumni Facebook group has more than 500 members, but organizers said they are not sure how many will turn up for the clean up event. Lafayette alum Carisa Wells said she wants to help a neighborhood that was very special to her growing up.

“Lafayette was special in a way that I feel like a lot of schools aren’t,” Wells said. “This is a very diverse neighborhood and I feel like if people would have grown up in this neighborhood then a lot of the problems that we’re having in the world right now we wouldn’t be having.”

The group is working with the City of Topeka Code Enforcement to identify places in the neighborhood that need cleaned up. Lafayette Alum Tierney Kirtdoll said she thinks the neighborhood looks “really good” and is happy to help out.

“People take pride in this neighborhood, regardless of what people may think of the east side,” Kirtdoll said. “We’re coming and hopefully just helping homes that otherwise won’t be able to get their lawns mowed or things picked up around their homes.”

The clean up event is being organized by Lafayette alumni, but it’s open to anyone in the community. The group will meet at Scott Magnet School at 401 SE Market Street at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning.