Laird Noller Ford donates $20,000 for uniforms, supplies to local school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As students head back to the classroom, one Topeka school is getting a big gift from a local car dealership.

Laird Noller Topeka Ford is giving $20,000 for the Early College Prep Academy at Lowman Hill Elementary School.

The money will be used on students’ school uniforms and supplies.

School leaders said the money will be a big relief for students and their families.

“When kids come to school, they come to school ready to learn when they feel like they’re prepared to show up, with their uniform, with their materials, with their backpacks,” said Tiffany Anderson, superintendent for Topeka Public Schools. “This has been a crazy year with the pandemic, so many families have lost jobs, they’re in transition with their housing, they have various other just struggles and health issues. So if we can just take one thing off their plate, let’s do it.”

Anderson said the teamwork with Laird Noller is critical to getting something like this done.

“As a school system, we can’t do this alone. We’re relying on partners,” Anderson said.

This is the third consecutive year Laird Noller has donated to Topeka Public Schools.

“It’s just amazing to help out families in need,” said Chelsea Ramirez, business development manager for Laird Noller Ford Topeka. “We’re just so proud to be able to be a part of this community and give back when we can.”