TOPEKA (KSNT) – Laird Noller Ford of Topeka announced it will be giving away free winter clothing for its ‘Drive Out the Cold’ coat giveaway.

On Friday, Nov. 10, coats, hats and gloves with a focus on children’s sizes are being given away at Laird Noller Ford locations in Topeka and Lawrence. Participants are allowed to take one hat, one pair of gloves and one coat per person.

The giveaway will be running until supplies run out, according to a spokesperson for Laird Noller Ford.

“We kindly ask that all recipients genuinely need these items and that everyone that needs it is present to receive these items,” Laird Noller Ford said on social media.

