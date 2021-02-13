Laird Noller Ford of Topeka giving away free winter coats

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Laird Noller Ford of Topeka is giving back to their community during this cold winter season. The car dealership is handing out free winter coats to anyone in need.

They purchased 100 coats and said they will buy more if needed. They have men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. The manager said there is no cost, they just want to lend a helping hand.

“The past year has been challenging in a lot of different ways and now we are facing some weather that’s as cold as I can remember in a really long time,” said Aaron Rowe, the general manager. “It’s going to be worse the next couple of days so we want to be here to help any way we can.”

The coats can be picked up at their 21st and Topeka Boulevard location or at their Lawrence dealership off of 28th and Iowa Street.