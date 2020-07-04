Lake Perry campgrounds full for Fourth of July weekend

LAKE PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Fourth of July plans are now being spent closer to home, instead of traveling, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are actually spending the holiday weekend camping at area lakes. After last year’s spring rain and summer flooding, followed by coronavirus this year, rangers at Lake Perry said they need the business.

Rangers said they are at full capacity this weekend. After around $2 million in flood damage last summer, they said they’re glad people are spending time there.



“We are slowly, we haven’t recovered at all but we are slowly getting where we need to be and we are slowly building back up to where we have some revenue again,” said Michelle Campbell with Perry State Park.

Campbell said she wants to remind people who choose to go camping this summer to be safe and maintain social distance if they can.