Lake Perry expecting big Memorial Day weekend, despite weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s called the unofficial kickoff to summer, but it might not feel like it this weekend.

Officials at Lake Perry said it’s been a while since water levels have been this good for Memorial Day weekend, so people are coming out to take it all in even with the colder weather.

“I like going out earlier in the summer because there’s no boats out there,” Logan Dinges said.

Dinges, from Lawrence, ended his schoolyear on Thursday. He and his family are already getting in the summer mood, trying to beat Memorial Day crowds, putting in their boat Friday afternoon. Dinges and his brother have wet suits to stay warm while they wake board and tube.

“I think it’s just a lot of fun to do all the water sports,” Dinges said.

But recent rains had lake officials concerned that getting out on the lake might not be an option.

“It was just raining heavy, heavy, heavy, and it was like, I’m just laying in bed going oh my gosh, we’re going to probably be flooded,” said Michelle Campbell, Perry State Park manager.

Though it varies at lakes around the state, Perry is right about where Campbell would like it to be.

“This is the first time in maybe five years that we have not been flooded out at the boat ramps for Perry State Park, it’s been that long,” she said.

When it comes to camping, the state park is at full capacity for its utility sites for campers. So officials are expecting a busy next few days.

“It’s going to start out to be a good weekend, it’s going to be a little chilly, different than previous years because we’re talking highs in the mid-to-high 60s, and nights are going to be in the 40s, so people are going to be huddling around their campfires. I urge people to bring lots of firewood,” Campbell said. “I think they’re going to enjoy it, they’re going to have a great weekend.”

At Lake Perry, tent camping is on a first come first serve basis, but if you’re in a camper and can’t make it out to the lake this weekend since spots are full, officials recommend that you book a spot a few weeks in advance if it’s not a holiday.