VALLEY FALLS (KSNT) – The City of Valley Falls has entered the second stage of its Emergency Water Plan due to drought conditions at the nearby Lake Perry.

The City of Valley Falls previously said it was entering the first stage of its Emergency Water Plan on Oct. 19 when the lake’s water level reached 890.27 feet. The lake’s water level has continued its downward trend as it was recorded at 888.90 feet on Nov. 27, according to a press release from the City of Valley Falls.

The goal of the second stage of the water plan is to cut back on peak demands by 20% and to reduce overall weekly consumption of water by 10%. The following water conservation regulations will be put in place going forward:

Bulk water service is discontinued until further notice

Excess water use charges for water usage over the amount used in winter will be imposed

A lawn water system will be imposed on the city’s residents. Those with odd-numbered addresses will water on odd days and those with even addresses will water on even days

Outdoor water use, like for lawn watering and car washing, is restricted between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Refilling swimming pools will be allowed one day a week after sunset

Furthermore, the city is recommending people reduce their water usage by taking up the following tips:

Wash full loads of laundry

Take showers instead of baths and reduce your time in the shower

Don’t let toilets run

Limit outdoor water activities such as washing cars, watering lawns or filling pools

The City of Valley Falls will work to repair water leaks within a day after they are detected and local water supplies will be monitored daily. Sandbags have also been placed across the rock weir in the Delaware River to hold water back.

The next stage of the Emergency Water Plan will activate if the following conditions are met:

The city storage has dropped below 50% capacity

Treatment plant operations are at 80% capacity for more than three days consecutively

The demand for one day exceeds 325,000 gallons per day

The Perry Lake water level falls to an elevation of 888 feet

More information on the Emergency Water Plan can be found by clicking here. If you have questions, you can call City Hall at 785-945-6612 and select option two. You can also send emails to cityadmin@valleyfalls.org.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.