TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee will be stocked with as much as 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout on Oct. 21.

The public is invited to the main boat ramp at Lake Shawnee at 4 p.m. to watch the stocking. After the lake is stocked it will be closed until 6 a.m. to allow the fish to disperse and acclimate, according to Shawnee County parks and Recreation.

The stocking is a partnership between the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks as part of the Communities Fisheries Assistance Program.

Trout season in Kansas runs through April 15. Fisherman must have a $14.50 trout permit.

Trout permits may be purchased at most locations where fishing licenses are sold. More information on trout fishing in Kansas can be found by clicking here.

“We are pleased to continue this partnership with KDWP to provide this additional fishing experience for residents of Shawnee County and visitors to Lake Shawnee,” said Scott Terry, park maintenance supervisor.

Trout stocking in Lake Shawnee began in 1979.