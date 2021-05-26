Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove ready for grand opening

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Ten new water inflatables are ready for the Adventure Cove grand opening on May 29. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation officials held a ribbon-cutting for the attraction.

The inflatable playground includes a floating iceberg people can climb, an aqua trampoline and more. The swim beach area has also changed since it was last open in 2016.

“We’ve made some improvements over the last couple of years with the water quality,” Tim Laurent, Director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, said. “Installed some pumps, screen the water a little bit and filter it somewhat. You’re still swimming in a lake, but I think it’s an amenity that’s new to Topeka.”

The Adventure Cove is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. It costs $8 for one hour of time on the inflatable playground.