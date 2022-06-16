TOPEKA (KSNT) – An update has been released on the status of Lake Shawnee following the discovery of high levels of toxic blue-green algae in the water.

According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, while the cell count in the water has seen improvement, Lake Shawnee will remain under a blue-green algae warning. Adventure Cove will also stay closed through Monday, June 20.

While people can still fish in the lake, only the fillet portion of the fish should be eaten. Hands should also be washed after handling fish. All pets should be kept away from the water at this time.