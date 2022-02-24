TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is moving forward with plans to renovate the campgrounds located at Lake Shawnee.

The Shawnee County Commission voted to make progress with the project early Thursday morning. The county is now looking for companies that want to design and build the new campgrounds at the lake which will be paid for by using money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Once the project is completed, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Laurent, said that the price to camp at the lake will go up and there will be fewer camping spots but the ones that remain will be much nicer.

“We’ll be adding sanitary sewer and electrical services to every spot which we currently don’t have,” Laurent said. “The spots will be bigger. They’ll be more accommodating to the larger RVs and campers that folks are using today.”

No timeline currently exists for finishing the project but Laurent said that Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will be working around TARC’s Winter Wonderland which takes place in the campgrounds.

To submit a bid for Shawnee County, go here.