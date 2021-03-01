Lake Shawnee freshly stocked for trout fishing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook joined KSNT News Monday morning to touch base on vaccine distribution, road repair and trout stocking.

Cook told KSNT that every year since 1979 Topeka has participated in a statewide program that stocks 7000 pounds of trout at Lake Shawnee. The trout were dumped into Lake Shawnee Friday afternoon.

The season for trout fishing starts March 5 and will require a trout fishing permit.

Cook said he has not received his vaccine but “looks forward to it.”

The commissioner said more than 18,000 people have had their shots in Shawnee County.