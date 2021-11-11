Lake Shawnee gets a makeover

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The American Legion decided to give Lake Shawnee a makeover for Veteran’s Day, decorating the dam with dozens of American Flags.

Every month, the group does what they like to call “One Random Act of Patriotism”. This month, they planned to do their one-act on Veteran’s Day.

Many people in the community honked their cars in appreciation as they passed by and many spectators even came up to the group to express their gratitude for their service, and for the act of patriotism.

Matt Kolbek is the Post 421 Commander for the American Legion and helped organize the display of flags. He said one woman came up to him to thank him because the flags reminded her of her father who passed away on Veteran’s Day in 2013.

“That’s pretty powerful stuff when this simple, random act of patriotism can provoke that kind of thought or emotion in a person,” said Kolbek.

Many other people came upon the flags and took pictures, as the wind blowing through the flags made for a perfect picture opportunity.