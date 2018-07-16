Local News

Lake Shawnee hosts water ski championship

Posted: Jul 15, 2018 09:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2018 10:11 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Water skiers from across the state are braving the heat, spending their Sunday at Lake Shawnee.

Around 85 people competed in events like slalom and jumps for the Kansas Water Ski state Championship.
People of all ages that do well today will move on to the Midwest regionals, but skiers say it's not just about competing.
"These kids are very family oriented so as you've seen in the parking lot a lot of RV's come up, a lot of family support. Brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents stuff like that. So everybody comes out to encourage them," said Jimmy Hubbard.
The national's championship for water ski is August 10th in Wichita and it's the first year the free event will be held in Kansas.
 

