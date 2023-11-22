TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local lake is now glowing for the holidays, as Winter Wonderland flipped the switch on this year’s light display. However, the annual event is looking slightly different this year.

With Shawnee County’s improvements to the campground area, the layout of the light display at Lake Shawnee has changed. Volunteers will be on site to guide visitors through the two-mile course. In addition to the changes, there are also a few brand new light displays this year.

This is TARC’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Last year it saw 9,000 cars and raised $250,000 that goes to help support their work with local families.

“So TARC serves over 2,500 children, family and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” TARD Development Director Mandi Wells said. “So the donations that we make from the event, which is our largest fundraiser go to support the programs and services that we offer.”

Winter wonderland is open through Dec. 31, including holidays, weather permitting.

Winter Wonderland hours are also slightly different this year. The course will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. It will be closed the first three Mondays that it’s open.

