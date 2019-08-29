Lake Shawnee to be filled with rubber ducks during Sertoma duck race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 24th annual Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race is taking place September 14 and in preparation, there is a large yellow duck in front of the KSNT studio.

Over 10,000 rubber ducks will be dropped into Lake Shawnee for a race to the finish line and the winning ducks will receive a prize.

The race benefit the programs of the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and their sponsorship beneficiaries which have included The Easter Capper Foundation, Children’s Miracle Network, The Villages, The Marian Clinic, Meals on Wheels, Head Start Programs, LULAC and East Topeka Sr. Center, Safe Streets, KVC, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Ronald McDonald House, TARC, Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters of Topeka Serving Shawnee County, Boys & Girls Clubs, among others.

There is still time to purchase a duck for a $5 donation. To do so, click here.

This year there will be more fun activities added to the race such as games for kids, food trucks and more.

“We added an egg hunt,” Torey Berndt, a Sertoma club member said. “So Quacky is a duck and he lost his eggs. And he’s going to need help finding them during the day at 2 o’clock. So, 2 o’clock in the duck race day is the egg hunt.”

You might have seen Quacky sitting on the front lawn of KSNT News on Thursday, as KSNT News is a proud sponsor of this event.