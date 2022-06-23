TOPEKA (KSNT) – The algae at Lake Shawnee is still a problem, however, authorities say people don’t need to avoid the lake, just stay clear of areas where the algae blooms are visible.

Philip Harris, Deputy Communications Director for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the blue-green algae warning will extend into the holiday weekend. Harris encouraged people with questions to contact the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Department. The lake is scheduled to be resampled after the Fourth of July weekend.

Infiltration and/or inflow from rains in early June caused an unknown quantity of diluted sewage to be released into Lake Shawnee, according to the Shawnee County Department of Public Works.