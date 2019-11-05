Lake Shawnee water to be treated for invasive plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County taxpayers will spend thousands of dollars to treat Lake Shawnee for an invasive plant.

The county will treat the water to get rid of the Eurasian watermilfoil. That’s an invasive plant species that can become overgrown and difficult to maneuver.

Shawnee County commissioners approved a bid Monday for more than $61,000 to treat the lake. That was the lowest of three bids the county received.

“Aquatic Control is the lowest bidder, when you take into account that the 103,000, as opposed to 61,000, is due to the additional amounts if we need them,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook.

The treatment will happen in the spring.