TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Adventure Cove at Lake Shawnee remains closed almost a week after sewage leaked into the water and blue-green algae was discovered.

According to a Facebook post from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Adventure Cove is temporarily closed due to the presence of blue-green algae. The cove is expected to reopen as soon as the algae dissipates and the warning set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been lifted.

As of Thursday, June 9, Lake Shawnee remains in the “Warning” category for blue-green algae. This means that the waters are considered unsafe for human and pet exposure according to the KDHE. The following precautions are encouraged:

Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock

Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans

Water contact should be avoided

Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded

Do not allow pets to at dried algae

If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible

Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation

27 News will continue to monitor the situation and keep you notified if anything changes.