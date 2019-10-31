Landing gear malfunction causes plane accident in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A plane’s landing gear malfunctioned as it was landing at the Freeman Field Airport in Junction City on Thursday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log reported that around 10:00 a.m., the front landing gear of a 1968 Beech 95-B55 airplane malfunctioned.

Both the pilot and passenger, John Burgess, 55, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Matthew Watson, 30, of Port Arthur, Texas were not injured in the accident.

KHP reported that they were also both wearing their seatbelts.