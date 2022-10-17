WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County.

Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested and a large amount of narcotics was seized.

The list of law enforcement organizations that took part in this operation included: