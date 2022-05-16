TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters in Topeka are responding to a large fire in the 1100 block of NE Wabash Monday afternoon.

Shawnee County Dispatch is encouraging drivers to stay away from the area while the department gets the fire under control. Several structures have been damaged, according to Allen Stahl, Public Education Officer with the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters have spoken to the owners, according to Stahl, and learned that the detached garage contains welding supplies. A reporter for KSNT who is on scene said they heard several explosions. Stahl said firefighters were not trying to enter any of the structures, for safety reasons.

“We do have a pretty significant fire, it has caused quite a bit of destruction, its damaged several adjoining houses, an RV, the house next to it,” Stahl said.

Stahl said one structure has collapsed.

