Update: As of 10:24 a.m., the fire is contained, according to RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote. All road closures associated with the fire are expected to end shortly.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a large grass fire burning near a major thoroughfare in Riley County on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said on social media that southbound Tuttle Creek Boulevard is down to one lane as of 9:50 a.m. on July 28. This comes after the RCPD initially warned motorists to avoid Purcell Road burning in the 2700 block. Both the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Fire District #1 are at the scene.

To keep up with breaking news and urgent traffic alerts in northeast Kansas, click here to download our mobile app.