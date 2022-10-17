A large fire has been reported in the Downtown area of Topeka. Firefighters are responding.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a large fire near Downtown Topeka.

A large fire has been reported in the 800 block of Polk Street by Shawnee County Dispatch. The fire was first reported at 6:53 p.m.

A 27 News Reporter at the scene spoke with Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl about the fire. It is unknown if anyone was inside of the home as firefighters haven’t been able to get inside yet. Hotspots are still active and are being extinguished. The sides of both houses next to the fire are “severely damaged,” according to Stahl.

(Photo By/Caroline Soro)

This is the second fire on Polk Street on Monday. An earlier fire was reported and extinguished by the TFD around 3:30 p.m.