EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has posted a local alert for Emporia related to a “large gas main leak” on Tuesday.

The leak was first reported at 3:37 p.m. in the area of 5th Avenue and Funston Street. Kansas Gas Service has been notified of the leak and police and firefighters are on site to monitor the situation.

27 News has reached out to the Emporia Police Department for more information.